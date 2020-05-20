Prof. Badmus Lanre-Yusuf of the University of llorin, has urged the Federal and State Governments to set out guidelines for reopening of places of worship locked down since the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lanre-Yusuf, a Lecturer of lslamic Studies at the university, made the plea on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin, while speaking on the closure of places of worship across the country.

He said this was to enable Nigerians to further intensify prayers for total elimination of the pandemic.

According to him, continue closure of places of worship in all states of the federation is not helping the situation as constant and rigorous prayers can help rescue the country from the scourge.

He noted that since the state governors specified conditions for the opening of markets across the country, similar gesture should be extended to religion centres to seek divine intervention on the nation’s plights.

The academic commended Lagos State Government for putting measures in place for reopening of places of worship in the state.

He urged other states to emulate the state to allow Nigerians pray for total elimination of the pandemic.

“Perpetual closing of worship centres will not augur well, because worshippers have their own roles to play in the present situation we found ourselves,” Lanre-Yusuf said.

He praised the foresight of the Federal Government toward curbing further spread of the pandemic, and solicited more investments in the nation’s health sector to tackle the scourge.

Lanre-Yusuf advised Nigerians to continue to abide with all the government’s directives to curb further spread of the pandemic.

Kwara so far had recorded 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19. (NAN)