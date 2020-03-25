The Ogun State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Hakeem Bodunrin (Iyeru), has cautioned motorists and passengers across the state not to accept nose masks, gloves and hand sanitisers from untrusted sources.

He made the appeal while addressing reporters at his Asero’s office in Abeokuta, the state capital, against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the country.

Bodunrin said that it was unhealthy and dangerous to accept nose masks, gloves and hand sanitisers from untrusted persons, noting that criminals can lace them with chloroform.

“People need to be very careful and cautious of whom they collect nose masks, gloves and sanitisers from, especially our motorists and passengers. In this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals can lace them with chloroform for evil missions,” Bodunrin said.

He noted that after the innocent person had used the laced nose mask, he/she could fall into a coma or experience convulsion and the criminals could kidnap, rape or even kill the victim.

According to transport union chairman, “some criminals can pretend they are from a foundation NGO; and so in this period of shortage of nose masks, gloves and sanitisers, they will start distributing free personal protective equipment to the unsuspecting public, and if you are not smart, you will fall victim to their trap.”

He added that apart from the washing of hands with soap under running water, motorists and passengers were encouraged to sanitise their bracelets, watches and bangles after use, so as to avoid the risk of spreading the virus unconsciously.

He implored both motorists and passengers to abide by the governor’s directives prohibiting public gatherings of more than twenty persons, adding that “prevention is better than cure.”

“We should be law-abiding citizens of the country, let us not spread the virus but prevent ourselves from being infected with COVID-19. In fact, they say prevention is better than cure; we should endeavour to stay healthy at all times,” Bodunrin warned.