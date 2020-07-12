Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State yesterday commended the efforts of the federal and state governments to stop the spread of COVID-19, urging citizens not be complacent about the virus.

Kaduna CAN Chairman, Reverend Joseph John Hayab, said it observed that the number of infected persons was increasing in the state and all over the country.

“It is in view of these developments that we are again appealing to religious leaders to intensify their preaching and educating followers to obey every health prescriptive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Since the government and our health workers alone cannot do it, if we become complacent and allow this virus to spread, it will be disastrous for all of us.

“Faith leaders and worshippers must not abuse the lifting of the lockdown and the freedom we have to meet at our worship centres but, instead, we should use it judiciously to preach, sensitize and encourage all faithful to observe all the protocols both in our worship centres, at home and anywhere they find themselves,” Hayab said.

He stressed that the war against the COVID-19 is not yet over and nobody should treat this matter with levity.