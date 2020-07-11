Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday commended the efforts of both federal and state governments on their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, urging citizens not be complacent about the virus.

CAN, in a statement by its Kaduna State Chairman, Reverend Joseph John Hayab, said it observed that the number of infected persons was increasing in the State and all over the country.

‘It is in view of these developments that we are again appealing to religious leaders to intensify their preaching and educating followers to obey every health prescriptive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

‘Since the government and our health workers alone can not do it, if we become complacent and allow this virus to spread, it will be disastrous to all of us.

‘Accordingly, no religious leader should be in any denial that this virus is real. Faith leaders and worshippers must not abuse the lifting of the lockdown and the freedom we have to meet at our worship centres but, instead, we should use it judiciously to preach, sensitize and encourage all faithful to do all the protocols both in our worship centres, at home and anywhere they find themselves.

‘The war against the COVID-19 is not yet over and nobody should treat this matter with levity.

Our prayers will not be complete without obedience to the laydown protocols aimed at safeguarding our health.

‘Everyone needs to play his own role, patiently making more sacrifices for us to get out of this challenge of COVID-19. Pastors and all church leaders should be seen doing what is right and leading followers to do the same,’ he urged.