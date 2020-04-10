The bishop-elect of Orthodox Gospel Church of Nigeria (Orthodox Anglican Communion) Diocese of Lagos on The Mainland, Venerable Funso Awe has called on Christians in Nigeria to reflect deeply on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and be assured of a secure future.

Awe made this known in his Easter message made available to the media on Thursday.

He said the experience in the last couple of months all over the world is a testimony that God reigns in the affairs of men, pointing out that the believer in Jesus has a hope and assurance that all will be well.

The cleric said: “The death of Jesus could not have been in vain. He died to redeem mankind from sin and give us eternal life. Anybody who has that eternal life should not be disturbed by the unfolding event in the world.

‘We thank God for medical practitioners and their interventions. But our hope is not in medicine and science. Our hope is in Jesus who redeemed us already from death and sicknesses.”

He explained further that the coming of Jesus and his sacrifice on the cross are clear indication that God will freely give us all things that will enhance our lives.

“Everyone should have that at the back of their minds that Jesus did not come to the world in vain. He came for a purpose and Satan can’t undo that purpose.”

He assured that the Orthodox Anglican Communion in Nigeria will continue to pray for the healing of those who have been infected by the covid-19, while also urging Nigerians to keep safe.

“We want to use this opportunity to encourage Nigerians to obey all medical instructions and keep hope alive. The present pandemic will soon be a thing of the past. We will all have cause to rejoice and thank God.” he said.

He advised that the social distancing being observed should not translate to people distancing themselves from God and His word.

“This is not a time to be far from God. This is a time to maintain a closer relationship with God and to hold onto the promise of God more than ever before. Be assured that God who knows and sees tomorrow will not allow the devil to triumph over our lives,” he said.

He equally brought greetings from The Metropolitan Archbishop and Primate of The Orthodox Anglican Church in America, The Most Revd Thomas E Gordon, who had congratulated the Church in Nigeria on his election and the creation of the new dioceses.

The primate “enjoined Christian Anglicans around the world, and urges all who claim the name of Christ to pray for the lifting of this plague, the restoration of corporate worship, the health of all who are sick, comfort to those who mourn, strength and protection for healthcare workers, wisdom for government officials, courage and boldness for ministers of the gospel and the peace of Christ to those living in fear.”

The bishop-elect wished all a peaceful and blessed Easter celebration.