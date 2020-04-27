Noah Ebije, Kaduna

With the Kaduna State Government extending the state lockdown for another 30 days over the novel coronavirus crisis, the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has appealed to its members to resist the temptation to open parishes, advising parishioners to strictly abide by the lockdown rules.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai had on March 26th placed the state on lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In a statement, the President, Northern Archdiocese, Executive Council of the CCC, Kaduna State, Superior Evangelist Olanrewaju Omolayo, said not even skeletal services will be allowed in the church under the present circumstances.

He advised members of the church to continue to pray at their respective homes.

“We salute and appreciate the courage and obedience to government orders of every parish and members since the curfew and lockdown by Kaduna State Government in the last one month due to the present circumstances of the deadly COVID-19.

“We also use this opportunity to thank God for Governor El-Rufai and others recently that survived the attack of the deadly virus.

“However, an appeal is hereby given to all shepherds and parishioners to be wary of the devil’s manipulation, not to open the church for any skeletal services to avoid revocation of land, demolition of structures and prosecutions by the Kaduna State Government as spelt out in the lockdown extension order.

“Parishes Management Committee are expected to take care of Shepherd’s welfare in the present circumstances, while the Council is not resting on its oars on emergency relief arrangements.

“As directed by the Archdiocese Head/Chairman of the Council – Most Superior Evang MA Onafijabi, we should continue our prayers at home. More so, for God to put an end to this coronavirus pandemic.

“May His protections continue to be upon us, our families and loved ones in Jesus Name, Amen,” the evangelist stated.