Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the confirmation of first COVID-19 Pandemic cases in Plateau State building the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Governor Simon Lalong has urged citizens not to panic.

He advised citizens to imbibe good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing and avoid crowded places as well as stay at home to avoid spread of the virus.

Lalong in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ninkong Lar Ndam said the patient has since been isolated and is stable and good medical condition.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday 23rd April 2020 released its daily COVID-19 Case Update which confirmed the first index case in Plateau State.

“Tthe COVID-19 test was conducted on one suspected person that came into Jos from Kano on 17th April 2020 and has been on quarantine since arrival .

“Upon exhibiting symptoms, nasal and oropharyngeal swab was taken and sent to NVRI Vom Laboratory for COVID-19 testing. Sadly, the result which was released on Thursday, 23rd April 2020 returned positive thereby making the patient the State index case.

“The State Surveillance Team has immediately commenced contact tracing to investigate the case further and institute other Public Health measures to curb the spread of the disease in the State.

Lalong implored the public not to panic, but to continue to imbibe good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing and avoid crowded places as well as stay at home.

He called on the citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious case while assisting the Government to enforce the border closure directive which is one of the key steps adopted in curbing the disease.