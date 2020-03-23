Cement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on the people of the state not to panic in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

He, however, urged them to adopt and maintain personal hygiene culture and obey government’s instructions and directives on palliative measures against the disease.

The governor made the call on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital, in a state-wide broadcast to put the minds of the people at rest and to assure them of government’s readiness to ensure the safety of lives in the face of the pandemic.

He noted that despite that the disease had hit some neighbouring states, but had not come to Osun, government had already put some safety measures in place to guide against the crisis.

“I address you this day on the Coronavirus outbreak which is sweeping the whole world and leaving frightening casualties and fatalities in its trail,” the governor said.

“Although there has been no recorded case in Osun, we have, as a responsible government, fast-tracked our response activities in order to keep our people safe and free from the virus,” he added.

While disclosing efforts so far put in place by government to fight the virus, Oyetola said: “As a part of immediate measures to prevent an outbreak, we constituted three committees to decisively deal with the situation. These are the Technical Response Committee, the Economic Impact Committee and the Communication Committee. These three committees, which consist of experts in the respective fields, report directly to my office under my leadership.”

He added: “We are also in partnership with the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) at the Redeemers University, Ede, for easy investigation.

“We have also created holding centres to isolate and treat possible reported cases.

“All citizens are advised to strictly observe high level of personal hygiene, including, but not limited to frequent hand washing with soap, or hand-sanitisers.”

“All citizens are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travels within the country.”

The governor also disclosed that inter-ministerial committees would continue to closely monitor and provide further information regularly to the people.

“Citizens residing in the State of Osun should report to the appropriate authorities if they have a travel history to or from nations identified as high risk countries or have contacts with persons diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

“In addition to the proactive measures we have so far taken, we have also placed a ban on public gatherings. We wish to make it abundantly clear that the ban also covers unauthorised Mining Sites across the state, churches, mosques, political meetings and Night Clubs among others.

“We have also mandated a Monitoring Team to enforce the ban on public gatherings. We are doing all these to further ensure we are all safe.

“We crave your further understanding and cooperation in these trying times. Let me also seize this opportunity to thank our religious leaders and elders who responded promptly to government directive banning public gatherings. We appreciate your support and implore you to continue to assist us in keeping the state safe.

“Fellow citizens, winning the war against Coronavirus is a collective responsibility. Let us all unite to fight the virus that is threatening our lives, our economy and all we labour and stand for as a people.”