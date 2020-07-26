(Akeem Abas, NAN)

A concerned charitable organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, has warned Nigerians not to take the precautionary measures of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with levity.

Mr Peter Osiyemi, the Assistant District Grand Master of the organisation, gave the warning during a sensitisation programme and distribution of preventive items at the Bodija International market in Ibadan.

Osiyemi said that observing the precautionary measures were the only ways to fighting and casting out the deadly virus speedily as well as save lives.

Osiyemi, who led the team on the campaign, said that it was important for people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 rules and protocols.

“We as an association are deeply concerned with people’s attitude towards COVID-19.

”We are bothered about the people’s carelessness, especially at market places.

“This is why we are going about to sensitise people on the importance of strictly adhering to all precautionary measures against the virus,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the state government should not relent in its effort at ensuring that measures to protect people in public places were provided.

“Our research reveals that a large number of people in the society are not proactive in the fight against the deadly virus as many go about with the belief that it is a disease of the well-to-do.

“We are concerned and we have taken up the responsibility to embark on an exclusive sensitisation to enlighten people as well as orientate them to consciously fight against coronaries.

“We are confident that this exercise will be effective as people at the market place promise to heed to our advice.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation presented COVID-19 preventive items such as face masks and hand sanitiser to the traders.

Market heads and traders were also educated on the need to adhere to the government’s directives to safeguard their health.