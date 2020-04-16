Doyin Investments Group has swelled the COVID-19 food bank of the Lagos State Government.

The manufacturing outfit recently donated thousands of packs of noodles as a palliative measure, to cushion the effects of the economic crisis caused by the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Chairman/CEO, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, said the relief materials were to assist the people of Lagos State to overcome hunger occasioned by the lockdown, which has crippled commercial activities.

He said, “As we witness a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in the country, we have to work hand in hand in stemming the spread of the global pandemic. I also pray for quick recovery of those who tested positive to the coronavirus, who are receiving treatment in various isolation centres in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“Nigerians should follow the stipulated health guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, to keep us all safe and healthy.

“We commend the efforts of the governors in the South West. We are keen to contribute our quotas to the collective efforts that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”

He was represented at handover of the materials by a management staffer who disclosed that the company has been executing similar acts of corporate social responsibility in the past: “The company has been in existence for over 50 years, with the aim of satisfying the needs and wants of the Nigerians. The group is into farming and manufacturing.”