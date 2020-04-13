Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Medical Director, Las Vegas Pain Institute, Dr Godwin Maduka has through his Foundation, commenced cash transfer to hundreds of widows in Anambra and beyond as part of measures to stem the biting hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in addition to other palliative measures he has rolled out for the 21 LGAs in Anambra state to care for the poor and people who bear the pain of the lockdown during this challenging times.

The programmed powered by Godwin Maduka Foundation sends instant cash of N10,000 randomly to widows after answering some questions and identification through a live phone-in programme in a popular radio station based in Onitsha.

Dr Maduka in a remark said the gesture is part of his personal contributions to see that the negative effect of the Covid- 19 on the economy do not hit so hard on the most vulnerable

He said the cash transfer is an initiative to reach out to as many widows who because of the lockdown are unable to be part of his food stuff distribution network.

“My heart goes out to all affected in this global pandemic. I am indoors here in America observing the do’s and don’ts of staying safe. I urge everyone to do the same and to be wary of taking this pandemic for granted. As an expert in the medical field, it is most advisable that we adhere strictly to government directives and medical instructions to safeguard our lives.

“This is the only known solution to escape the wrath of this contagion, at least for now. The age-long hygiene practices of regular hand washing, coupled with the use of sanitizers must be maintained.

“It also gladdens my heart that Anambra is not left open without the barricades of governance. The effort of the State Government led by Chief Willie Obiano is commendable. The Governor has taken steps to ameliorate the suffering of Anambrarians who bear the pain of the lockdown. I am aware that Governor Obiano has been very proactive in delivering a state of the art isolation centre in Onitsha adjudged one of the bests in the country. He has also provided surge centres at Mbaukwu and other parts of the state. These are all steps in the right direction.

“This state of hopelessness in the health sector of our country has motivated me to construct a world class medical research institute at Umuchukwu, knowing full well that no medicine is worth its name without research anywhere in the world. The medical institute will go a long way in providing the needed infrastructure in the state while creating an enabling environment for the grooming of experts in the healthcare sector.

“I am glad that the medical research institute is nearing completion. I am also positive that on completion, this institute will provide a good lease of life for people of my state and my country.

“This is neither a time for politics nor to trivialize issues, but a time that calls for sober reflection and demands support to our leaders, in their quest to care for the sick and the weak in our society. This is also the time to unite and forge a front to defeat this common enemy; Covid-19” he said.