Rita Okoye

Ikenna Ihim, MD., MBA., has been inspirational inside and outside of the hospital during the COVID19 fight.

His compassionate public post in the midst of COVID-19 featured on his Instagram page, has touched the hearts of many and is now being circulated among many medical social media platforms.

Dr. Ihim has become an embraced by the medical community.

He actively hosts educational live feeds with other notable physicians which focuses on educating the public on safe health practices, and mentoring young African Americans who aspire to become physicians.

Due to the recent pandemic, his live feeds has focused predominantly on the issues of COVID-19.

As a result of Dr. Ihim’s efforts and compassionate care of patients with COVID-19 , he was featured in the Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Frontline Heroes, which is a platform that recognizes healthcare practitioners around the world helping to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ikenna Ihim brings hope to medicine with a smile and compassion. He has also been featured on the most popular medical platforms including medical apparel companies in the appreciation of his role in the fight against COVID-19 and his compassion towards infected patients.

Infectious about Dr. Ihim is his warm smile for his patients. A look at the reactions to his smile from other health care professionals says it all.