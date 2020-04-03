John Adams, Minna

There was a big drama in Limawa area of Minna, Niger State on Friday when the relation of a tanker driver stormed the COVID-19 taskforce office in the state to report one of their own over suspicion of showing symptom of the coronavirus.

The tanker driver was said to have returned from Lagos and was coughing and sneezing intermittently, fueling suspicion by the relations, hence the need to report him to the taskforce.

The officials of the taskforce on receiving the report, immediately stormed the Limawa resident and took the tanker driver away.

It was gathered that the tanker driver was taken straight to the isolation ward at the Minna General Hospital where he is currently being monitored to confirm his status.

The deputy chairman of the COVID-19 in Niger State and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Makun Sidi confirmed the story, saying that action of the relation was commendable, describing it also as the outcome of a series of sensitization programme mounted by the taskforce.

He, however, said that the taskforce cannot confirm or denied the status of the tanker driver but quickly added that anybody who has minor cough cannot be said to be showing symptoms of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile Makun Sidi also said the driver of a top politician in the state who was said to be on the run after his boss was tested positive had been brought to isolation centre. “In fact, he will complete his isolation tomorrow (Saturday)”, he disclosed.

In another development, following an agreement between the state government and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), electricity supply to Minna and its environ has improved from the former three hours daily to now 12 hours.

The state government after a series of negotiations with the electricity company paid over N100million to guarantee at least 18 hours of electricity supply to reduce the hardship of the people as a result of the restriction of movement.

Public relation officer of AEDC, Mallam Mohammed Adams, did not give details of the agreement with government but said improvements in electricity supply as part of our social responsibility in view of the present situation.