Amid the rise of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Eat’N’Go Limited, has rolled out its charity initiative to support the Nigerian government in combating COVID-19. The initiative has allowed the firm to provide food to essential workers who are at the frontline in combating the spread of the virus.

This initiative which commenced since March has since provided boxes of large Domino’s pizza, cups of Cold Stone ice cream and Pinkberry Yoghurt to different institutions including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Yaba centre, Oyo State Ministry of Health, and various Police stations across the country. In addition, Eat’N’Go has committed to its support with food supplies, until the COVID-19 situation has been contained.

Speaking about the initiative, Patrick McMichael, Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Limited acknowledged the sacrifice and diligence of all medical practitioners, the government as well as other essential workers who have put themselves forward to manage this pandemic.

“We are thankful to everyone at the forefront of this battle, doing all it takes to end the pandemic. As a firm that holds the well-being of others in high esteem, we are committed to contributing our quota to ensure you remain healthy throughout this period, which is why we have decided to drive this initiative.“

Speaking further, he also expressed his utmost concern and sympathy, highlighting the effect the pandemic may have had on the Nigerian economy. He said: “Having the understanding that the world, including Nigeria, is facing a global crisis which is eating deep into the nation’s economy, we believe that now is the time for corporates to rise to support the government more than ever. As a firm that has implanted its footprints in Nigeria through various capacities, we are committed to continuing to lend our support to the country.“

Also commenting on the initiative, Oyo State Commissioner for Health, through Dr. T.O Ladipo, incident manager, Oyo State COVID-19 emergency response team, extended his appreciation to the firm.

“We sincerely appreciate your relentless support and commitment in the fight to contain the spread of the virus in our communities, through the provision of refreshments for the Oyo state emergency team, “he said.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen yogurt have shown constant support to the government, to help flatten the curve. All three brands are advocating the stay-home policy and have since canceled their dine-in services and encouraging customers to order online and opt for contactless deliveries.