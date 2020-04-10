Maduka Nweke

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus tagged COVID-19, and provide infrastructure to vulnerable Nigerians, a non profit organization, Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation (EAF) has made available a whopping sum of N150 million to support the Federal Government, as well as Lagos and Ebonyi states in the fight to kick out the pandemic from Nigeria.

Explaining the reason behind the laudable gesture, Dr. Ifeanyi C. Odii, co-founder, Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, on behalf of Orient Global Group and Ultimus Holdings, said there is an urgent need to create shelter for the people and support the fight against the global threat.

Concerning the foundation’s support, he disclosed that “EAF gaveN20 million to the Federal Ministry of Health, N20 million to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, N10 million to the Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, 33,000 bags of rice, with other relief materials to be given to 33,000 low or no income families in Lagos and Ebonyi states.”

He commended the “efforts of government and other well-meaning individuals who have contributed to the well-being of the nation.While we combat the further spread of the virus, Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation will continue to ceaselessly join hands with others to win this war against Coronavirus.”

He noted that “in its thirteen years of its existence, EAF has fostered and championed the cause of the less privileged by offering scholarships to students, donating learning materials including construction of a 2-storey school facility equipped with a laboratory, an ICT Center and a Multi-purpose hall for students.”

Odii added that “the foundation has also continued to provide widows and youths with means of livelihood and survival through liveable buildings and recently gave out 50 houses to widows and indigents amongst a plethora of other charity works. In addition to the above, they are constructing church auditoriums for four different churches in his community.”

Meanwhile, the foundation has also partnered well-renowned celebrity artiste Patoranking in its COVID-19 initiative.