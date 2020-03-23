Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State government had banned all forms of public gathering in the state, including wedding and burial, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, has said.

He made this announced during a town hall meeting which took place at the International Conference Centre in Abakaliki, yesterday.

Igwe explained that the ban was part of measures to protect residents from contacting corona virus which had been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He also said that civil servants in the state as from March 25 should work from home.

He, however, said those on essential services would be exempted from the order.

“It is painful to take the decision, but government had to reason that it is better to let the dead bury the dead for now.

But if you feel that you cannot wait, then you can take the corpse and bury just you and your family without any ceremony and invitation to anybody”.

Her warned traditional rulers and council chairmen against shielding any person suspected to have contacted the deadly virus.

He said anybody suspected to have contacted the virus should immediately be sent to the nearest health centre for transfer to the state isolation centre which has been built at the Unity Square Abakaliki, for proper treatment and care.