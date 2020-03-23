Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State government has banned all forms of public gathering in the state for one month.

Deputy Governor Dr Kelechi Igwe announced the ban on Monday during a town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre in Abakaliki.

He listed such public gatherings as burials, weddings, conferences, seminars and any other large gatherings as prohibited as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Igwe said the ban was for a period of one month in the first instance.

He explained that the ban was part of measures to protect the people from contracting the coronavirus which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

“It is painful to take the decision but government had to reason that it is better to let the dead bury the dead for now. But if you feel that you cannot wait, then you can take the corpse and bury just you and your family without any ceremony and invitation to anybody,” the deputy governor said.

The deputy governor added that civil servants in the state shall from the 25th of March be advised to work from home, with the exemption of essential services workers.

He warned traditional rulers and council chairmen against shielding any person suspected to have contracted the deadly virus.

Igwe advised that anybody suspected to have contracted the virus immediately be sent to the nearest health centre for onwards transfer to the state isolation centre at Unity Square, Abakaliki, for proper treatment and care.