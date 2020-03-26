Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government has said that it will shut down all entry points into the state from Saturday 28th March 2020.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr.Kenneth Ugbala, said the position of Ebonyi state government is that everybody should stay where he/she is until the coronavirus scourge is over.

Ugbala urged the people of the state to inform their family members, visitors, friends and well-wishers about the new directive as there will be no exemption to its enforcement.

He warned that any attempt to violate the directive will be strongly resisted and defaulters will be arraigned before the COVID-19 Examination Room.

‘”All entry/exist points, both land and sea in Ebonyi State shall be barricaded.

Given the foregoing, only vehicles on special duties such as vehicles carrying foodstuff, drugs, oil, petroleum and gas as well as construction materials shall be exempted from this directive as long as such drivers are not carrying passengers. Meaning, only the driver alone will be allowed with such vehicles on essential duties’.