Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Prof Ogbonnaya Chukwu, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr Clement Nweke, and some other government officials who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered and tested negative for the disease, after spending about two weeks receiving treatment.

They were officially discharged on Monday at one of the state’s isolation centres located at the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi State Government had last week announced that many members of the State’s Executive Council had tested positive for the virus.

Consequently, Governor Umahi announced the shutting down of the government offices for seven days and ordered all EXCO members to embark on compulsory test for the virus within the period.

He directed the state’s civil servants to work from home within the seven days period.

Governor Umahi also ordered for the immediate fumigation of government houses.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike, briefing reporters at the occasion, disclosed that a total of 15 persons were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

He urged the general public to continue to obey all government and NCDC’s safety protocols against the virus

Narrating his experience during his positive period one of the survivors and Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr Clement Nweke appreciated Governor David Umahi and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, for their commitment to the fight against the virus in the state.

He said: ‘Today, 8th June 2020, am walking out of Isolation Centre Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, after spending ten days to join my family having repeatedly tested negative to COVID-19. I was taken to the Isolation Centre on Friday 29th May 2020. after I took responsibility and requested to be tested for COVID-19 following a confirmed test of acute plus3 malaria and pneumonia. TO GOD BE THE GLORY.’