The Ebonyi Government has warned that it would close markets in the state over non-compliance with the state’s lockdown order.

Gov. David Umahi said this during a live Easter broadcast on Saturday at the new Ebonyi State Government House, Abakaliki.

He said that people were not adhering to the preventive measures provided to stop Covid-19 spread.

Umahi said that stiffer measures would be taken if violation of the laws made against the virus continues.

“The state government may consider closing down all the markets until further notice if the set down precautionary measures are not obeyed.

“Coronavirus is a serious issue. The order made on the use of face mask, observing socal distancing, among other measures were not adhered to by people in the markets.

“I will observe from April 11 till Monday April 13, if such violation of order continues, I will take a very serious decision,” Umahi said.

He also said that religious activities would be stopped after the Easter services on April 12, following the non-compliance to the rules by people.

“We are doing this because the pandemic is still ravaging the country. And we also found out that people do not keep to the rules to prevent the spread. This is about life.

“We also pleaded with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to exercise patience,” Umahi said.

He commended the Deputy Governor, Mr Kelechi Igwe, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Service Chiefs and other government functionaries for their selfless services in fight against the Coronavirus. (NAN)