Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has lifted restrictions placed on public burials, wake-keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals and religious services in the state.

The restrictions were placed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country and the globe.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, yesterday, said in a statement.

Orji said the measure was in furtherance to the state’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery plans.

“It is also in the exercise of the powers conferred on the governor by the state’s Coronavirus and other Dangerous Disease and Related Matters Law 005 of 2020 and other relevant laws.

“It is also subject to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 protocols and other directives of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19,” he said.

The commissioner said restrictions on public places, such as event centres, bars, worship centres, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs and cinemas, had been lifted.

“All restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded.

“Regulations on wearing of face masks, hand washing, use of hand sanitisers and observance of social distancing are still in force in public places,” he said.

He further disclosed that the governor charged security agencies and public office holders, especially chairmen of local government areas and coordinators of development centres, to enforce subsisting regulations.

“These are regulations contained in the proclamation hereof, in the interest of the safety and health of our people,” he said.