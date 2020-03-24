Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has placed an indefinite ban on all sporting activities at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki.

A statement from the state Ministry of Youths and Sports on Tuesday said the ban takes effect from Wednesday, the 25th of March.

The statement, signed by Commissioner Charles Akpuenika, stated that the ban was to help the state government put in place adequate measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ebonyi.

“The State Ministry of Youths Development and Sports wishes to let the general public and the entire sports lovers in the state know that sporting activities at Pa Ngele Oruta Township, Abakaliki is banned from 25th, March 2020 till further notice.

“This is to enable the State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi, put adequate measures in place to prevent the spread of the global pandemic (COVID-19),” the statement reads.

Similarly, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbalah, has postponed the burial rites of his stepmother earlier scheduled to hold this weekend.

In a statement issued by the former Commissioner for information and State Orientation in the state, Dr Chike Onwe, who is the Chairman Publicity sub Committee of the burial central planning committee, explained that the postponement was in compliance with the state government’s directive on crowd control and social distancing against the spread of COVID-19.

“Consequently,” he said, “all subcommittees are required to put on hold all arrangements towards the burial. However, we shall commence actions on the various mandates as soon as a new date is announced.”