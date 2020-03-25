Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government, yesterday, quarantined over 800 students and staff of the School of Nursing, Mater Misericordiae Hospital, Afikpo or fear they might have contracted the corovirus.

Daily Sun learnt that government took the decision after a management staff of the school returned recently from a medical trip from Italy and mingled with students and staff without first subjecting himself to the 14 days self -isolation and COVID-19 test as directed by the government.

It was learnt that the commissioners for Education, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima; Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoroemegha and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health,Dr.Chris Achi, had visited the school following reports about the teacher that returned from Italy.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health,Dr. Chris Achi, who addressed students and staff, said that there was need for the government to be sure that the virus had not been spread in the school, saying all students and staff would be quarantined inside the school compound for a 14 days.

Governor David Umahi also ordered that the Italy returnee principal and administrator of the school should be arrested and kept at the Abakaliki quarantine centre for 14 days.