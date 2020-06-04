Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi,has ordered the immediate close down of all government offices as the state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit 75.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning by the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, the governor lamented the level the deadly virus has unfortunately infiltrated his cabinet.

He therefore said that in order to ensure effective contact tracing, that all offices shall remain closed while all civil servants shall work from their respective homes.

The statement said: “whereas we have discharged a total of 26 COVID-19 cases and 49 cases still receiving treatment and in stable conditions, the Governor is disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are also in stable conditions .In order to ensure effective contact tracing, he has directed that all Government offices be shut down from Thursday,4th June 2020 and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020”.

“The Governor is concerned about the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the state which has unfortunately risen to 75 out of over 3, 000 samples tested”.

“The Governor further directs Dr Richard Nnabo and his team to commence comprehensive decontamination of Government offices including the new and old Government House complex. All Exco members and Government officials especially of the Ministries of Finance and Budget are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven days period”.

“The Governor further advises that during this period of close down of Government offices, all workers especially from the two Ministries aforementioned should go into self isolation.All site operations shall however remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19- protocols”.

Umahi further pleaded with the people to take seriously the NCDC COVID-19 Protocols, especially all precautionary measures such as hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, use of face masks, social distancing and avoiding of crowded places, more so as the state have entered into another phase of COVID-19 spread called community transmission.