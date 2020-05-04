Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases so far recorded to five.

Announcing the two new cases on Saturday night, Governor David Umahi, said the two new cases are a 24-year old female hair- dresser from his own town of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area and a 22 year old man from Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

The governor disclosed that the fourth cases is a returnees from Ojo in Lagos, while the 5th case contracted the virus from the 3rd case at the state isolation centre in Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki.

The governor had announced the third case on the night of Friday, May 1.

Umahi said the two new patients had been moved from the isolation centre to the state quarantine centre at Unity Square in Abakaliki for treatment.

He urged the people and residents of the state not to panic, assuring that his administration was prepared to tackle the pandemic.