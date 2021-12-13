Says access to vaccines problematic, calls for regional production

As Buhari calls for synergy to fight security, pandemic

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that as at 8th December, the region has recorded 674,556 cases of COVID-19 pandemic infections with some 10,000 deaths.

This is even as he said availability of vaccines continues to remain a problem, regretting that despite the region’s efforts, only six percent of the population have received one dose, with only two percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Akufo-Addo said this at the opening of the 60th session of the Authority Heads of State and government Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS), hosted by Nigeria.

The ECOWAS who called for a minute silence to be observed in memory of citizens of the region who have passed away from the COVID 19 pandemic, terrorist attacks, and from other disasters, lamented that the region has been plagued by COVID 19 pandemic, jihadism, violent extremists, and the military interventions in Mali and Guinea Bissau.

He explained that the ordinary session is being convened, within the confines of a ravaging pandemic, and increased threats from terrorist groups.

“As of 8th December, our region has recorded 674,556 cases of infections with some 10,000 deaths. This scourge has impacted our humanitarian, social and economic sectors, and it continues to rage with the emergence of a new variant and the risk of a new wave in our region.

“The new variant Omicron has already been found in three member states, and has led to unfortunate impositions of travel bans by some countries, which are unjustified and unacceptable. Meanwhile, the availability of vaccines continues to remain a problem. Despite our efforts, we have only 6% of our population receiving one dose, with 2% of the population fully vaccinated.”

He added that whilst the region remains grateful for the support from friends of the community, “we must continue to pursue national and regional efforts to fight COVID-19 and move rapidly into the domestic production of vaccines for the protection of our citizens and for the growth and development of our economy.”

Akufo-Addo, regretted that the region has continued to witness insecurity in the forms of deadly terrorist and kidnapping attacks especially in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, causing numerous casualties amongst civilians and security forces and resulting in a significant number of displaced persons.

He said: “Recent events in Burkina Faso are matters of the greatest concern. Increased coordination, however, on the part of coastal nation recently led to an improved maritime security situation in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Let me on behalf of the authority, condemn in the strongest terms, these attacks that continue to plague our region. Significant efforts are being made at both national and regional level to fight terrorism and extremism. We must step up our efforts to deal with these tasks which will be imposed upon us. And we must act in such a way that no one will doubt our resolve to protect our people and ensure the peace and stability of our country.”

The ECOWAS chair also regretted the threat to democratic in the region, but commended that despite recent events, democracy is growing strongly.

Akufo-Addo said: “As we are witnessing the recent presidential and legislative elections in Cape Verde and the Gambia. I congratulate the governments and peoples of these two countries for the elections, which were credible, peaceful, and transparent. I wish presidents Mario Nevas and Adama Barrow success in the discharge of their mandates.

“However, we’re still facing difficult transitions in Mali, and Guinea, who have been suspended for membership of ECOWAS. As you recall, last extraordinary summit in Accra on 7th November 2021, took significant decisions on the two countries. In Guinea, we welcome the recent release of President Alpha Conde.”

The Ghanaian President thanked his colleagues of the region for the support, that enable Ghana succeed in her bid for a non permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the years 2022 and 2023.

He said: “We won the bid, because of your support, Ghana, obtain the highest votes. We will make sure that Africa’s voice is heard loud and clear in the deliberations of the council, both on matters affecting the continent and on global issues. And we will consult broadly to define Africa’s interests. It will be the position of Ghana on the council that having regard to the conflicts in our region and continent, now is not the time for the Security Council to reduce the number of peacekeeping operations on the continent. On the contrary, it should look to increasing them.

“The international community must not be caught in a penny wise Pound foolish scenario. Confronting challenges and containing threats, requires us to remain united, and pool our resources and energies to accelerate and strengthen our regional integration. Our commitment to this goal has allowed us to tackle successfully, most of the obstacles we have faced. Solidarity has been the backbone and the strength of our community during our 46 years of existence, and it is needed now.”

President Muhammadu Buhari says the entire countries in West Africa need a collective action towards addressing the challenges confronting the region.

He said ECOWAS member States need to take concrete decisions that will enhace the welfare of their people.

Buhari noted that the emergence of COVID-10 pandemic has ravaged socio-economic activities within the region.

He thanked the Chairman of ECOWAS, for giving the needed leadership to member States, as they mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Abuja called for stronger partnerships among ECOWAS leaders to tackle challenges facing the region, noting that the political, economic, security and Covid-19 issues will require collective action.

The President, who spoke at the 60th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the region faces renewed threats with the Covid-19 pandemic, political tensions, terrorism and economic challenges.

“All of these challenges require our collective action to work in concert with each other to pragmatically address and provide our people better prospects in life. Today’s realities remind us of the need to continue to forge stronger solidarity in order to address the new challenges, including the current third wave of the pandemic and its new Omicron variant.

“I am glad that the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) are continuing to work with our respective National Disease Control Centres to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our people and sub-region,” he said.

President Buhari commended President Akuffo-Addo, Chair of Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and the President of the Republic of Ghana, for the purposeful leadership, commitment and energy he continues to exert to resolve the challenges confronting the organization.

“Despite the enormity of these challenges, our Chair has navigated us well and continues to do so. We owe him enormous gratitude,” he said.

The President noted that challenges of COVID-19 and the catastrophic consequences hoisted on socio-economic environment had continued, adding that the regional resilience, determination and resolution of working together, in solidarity with each other, assisted greatly to lessen the burdens of the Pandemic.

“Excellencies and dear colleagues, without doubt, the occasion for which we have gathered here today, is a clear demonstration of our resolute commitment to the effective integration of our sub-region.

“As a people, we aspire to create a borderless, peaceful, prosperous and cohesive region, built on good governance and where people have the capacity to access and harness its resources through the creation of opportunities for sustainable development, job creation and environmental preservation,” he added.

President Buhari noted that the sub-region continues to face socio-economic, political, security and environmental fragilities linked to COVID-19 pandemic, adding that “our democracy is being challenged in Mali and Guinea.”

According to the President: “Furthermore, threats are looming around, environmental degradation and climate change on our farming system. We are facing a network of criminals, including terrorism.

“At this 60th Ordinary Session, we have before us several issues of critical importance to the Community, as listed on our Agenda. I would, therefore, urge us to carefully consider the issues to be presented to us and take well-informed concrete decisions for the welfare and wellbeing of our peoples and the future of our Community.

Giving his goodwill message, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who spoke through his Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Annadif Saleh, pledged more support for ECOWAS, as he sued for more cooperation among member States.

Guterres commended Cape Verde and the Gambia, for holding peaceful Presidential elections recently.

Similarly, the African Union gave its goodwill message through its Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Nigeria’s Bankole Adeoye, in which it hailed ECOWAS for sustaining democracy in West Africa.

The AU pledged to continue to work closely with ECOWAS to ensure the promotion of good governance within the region.

Those present at the two-day summit include Heads of State and government of all the member States – President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe and the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum.

Others are the Presidents of The Gambia, Adama Barrow; Cote D’ Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara; Senegal, Macky Sall; Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; Sierra Leone, Julius Bio as well as the President of Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves.

The former Nigerian leader and ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali, Goodluck Jonathan, and President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Kassi Brou, were also in attendance.