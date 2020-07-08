Tony Osauzo, Benin and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Workers at the Edo State House of Assembly have been ordered to go for a mandatory test for coronavirus after the Majority Leader, Roland Asoro, reportedly tested positive for the disease.

Besides, the other six lawmakers in the 24-member House were also ordered to undergo compulsory test to determine their status.

The development, coupled with the infection of Speaker Frank Okiye, who recently tested positive for the disease, is said to have thrown workers at the Assembly into fear.

Yesterday, only a few staff, who stood outside were seen discussing the order for compulsory test and their preparation to undergo screening for the global pandemic, even as the entrance gate to the Assembly was shut.

It was further gathered that apart from the compulsory test, management of the Assembly intend to fumigate the premises before it will be opened for normal activity and that anybody who refused to show a clean bill of health as regards COVID-19 will not be admitted to the complex.

In a related development, Delta Government, yetserday announced that the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu and 21 other persons have been discharged from isolation centre where they were being treated for COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement in Asaba, said the discharged was effected after they tested negative for the virus.