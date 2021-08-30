From Tony Osauzo, Benin

In an apparent move to enforce Governor Godwin Obaseki’s compulsory vaccination in Edo State, civil servants in the Ministry of Health were issued a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ultimatum was contained in a memo dated August 30 issued on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr Frederick Irabor.

It warned that any staff who fail the directive would not be allowed into office.

‘I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all Staff of Ministry of health to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 within the week.

‘I am further directed to inform all that from Monday 6 September 2021, any staff who has not taken the COVID-19 Vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises,’ the memo said.

Governor Obaseki ‎had Thursday last week said that starting from September 15 anyone who has not taken the vaccine would not be allowed into public places such as banks, churches weddings and reception venues.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.