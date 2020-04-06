Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government has announced the closure of all markets in the state with effect from midnight Tuesday amid concerns that coronavirus figures in the state have risen to 11.

The state deputy governor, Hon Philip Shaibu, who announced this while briefing journalists on the updates of the state Coronavirus committee, explained that the foodstuffs markets will be relocated to the nearest public primary or secondary‎ schools.

The announcement came on the heels of two confirmed new cases of coronavirus ‎in the state, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 11.

The deputy governor stated‎ that the state government would commence fumigation of the markets beginning from Wednesday during the period of their temporary relocation.

Shaibu who observed that non-observance of social distancing ‎remained an issue in markets in the state, said government would work with members of Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) on allocation of spaces for selling foodstuffs.

He also‎ announced that “the state government has mandated the use of face masks as government-sanctioned precautionary measure against COVID-19”.

Consequently, all residents who have a compelling reason to leave home must wear face masks before leaving, the deputy governor‎ said, adding that the government was working with members of the Garment and Tailoring Association to mass-produce face masks, just as he enjoined individuals to produce or improvise their own mask, as it will constitute an offence without wearing a mask.

To drive the message on fighting coronavirus home, Shaibu disclosed that government had met traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state to educate their people on social distancing.

Besides, he said government had banned the practice of self-isolation at home, ‎as some returnees from abroad had taken to the hotels for use as self-isolation centre.

“All isolation is to take place in the government-managed facility,” Shaibu said, even as he frowned at commercial vehicle drivers flouting the directive on the number of passengers they are allowed to carry.

Meanwhile, the state is now contact-tracing 234 cases who had contact with the confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus.

The State Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), Mrs Faith Ireye, who disclosed this, said “we have taken samples from 61 cases, 50 were negative,11 were positive,‎” adding that regular handwashing with soap and social distancing remain the best way to tackle the disease.