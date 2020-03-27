The Edo Commissioner for Police, CP Lawan Jimeta, has directed officers of the command to ensure the enforcement of all legitimate orders given in pursuant to the containment of COVID-19 by the Inspector General of Police.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin on Thursday.

Jimeta while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directed officers and men to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrest and detention of suspects were not condoned.

According to Nwabuzor, “The CP warned officers and men to ensure that all legitimate orders given in pursuant to the containment efforts are strictly enforced within their areas of jurisdiction.

He admonished them that

detention of suspects must be reduced to a reasonable level and that only very serious cases such as armed robbery, murder, kidnapping and other non bailable cases should warrant detention.

The CP further directed that measures be put in place to screen persons to be detained into the cell facility, premises and offices.

“So in compliance with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the Edo Police Command, under the

leadership of the Commissioner of Police, has directed the strict enforcement of all directives towards curtailing the spread of the virus,” he said.

Nwabuzor further gave the following telephone numbers as the command’s emergency lines and advised the public to call in time of distress: 0807777372, 08037646272, 07033940263, 08123827225,

08056776365.

He also gave the telephone numbers of the Area Commanders to include Benin Metro – 08034714271; Area Commander Oba Market – 08035872107; Area Commander Ikpoba Hill – 08037147450; Area Commander Ekiadolor – 08125273054; Area Commander Ekpoma – 08036733676; Area Commander Uromi – 07068486688 and Area Commander Irrua – 08033124830.

Others are Area Commander Auchi – 07053586644; Area Commander Igarra – 08027000443; Squadron Commander 5 PMF Benin City – 08033102180; Squadron Commander 60 PMF Iyamoh – 08036673651 and DPO Agenebode – 08037641597.

He further said that in compliance with the state government’s directives, the CP advised the public to adhere to the directives, especially market men and women who do not deal in essential commodities to stay clear from various market places in the state, avoid crowding of markets, other places and stay at home.

“To this end, the CP enjoined citizens to avoid social visits to police headquarters, police stations and other police offices and minimise official visits, except absolutely necessary and pray to Almighty God to sustain our lives in this trying times.” (NAN)