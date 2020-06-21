(Igbaugba Ehigimetor, NAN)

Mr Frank Evbuomwan, Managing Director of Edo State Geographical Information Service (EDOGIS), has called for more community awareness to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in Nigeria.

Evbuomwan made the call when he distributed palliatives to communities in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo, on behalf of the state government, to cushion the effect of lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic.

Represented by the Vice Chairman of the council, Mr Fred Aimienwanwu, the GIS boss said the call for more community awareness became necessary because of the rising community spreading of the virus across the country.

He noted that though enough sensitisation has been carried out on how to prevent the spread of the disease, but stressed that many Nigerians still believe that the virus is not real.

‘While many believe that the disease is being exaggerated, others see as a means to make money by politicians.

‘They have chosen to ignore the fact that some prominent personalities have died as a result of the disease.

“Many developed countries like the United States and the UK have suffered untold fatalities due to the effect of the pandemic.

‘I think we need to do more of sensitisation on the danger of non-adherence to the rules to prevent the spread of the virus in the country as spelt out by the government.

‘There can never be too much of enlightenment on this matter,’ Evbuomwan said.

He urged the people to remain hopeful as government would, from time to time, evolve other measures to alleviate their suffering.

Evbuomwan urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously and adhere to the laid down rules such as wearing of face masks in public, washing hands regularly, keeping social distance and keeping their environment clean.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Efionayi Ihenegbe, who commended the governor for providing the palliatives, also appreciated Evbuonwan for making sure the items got to those who really needed them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, spaghetti, macaroni, malt drinks and bottled water among others.