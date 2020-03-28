Tony Osauzo, Benin

A second case of Coronavirus infection has been recorded in Edo State.

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie‎, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin City, did not however, give details.

The statement urged all residents, including traders and businesses to support the state government’s efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state by complying with the basic precautionary measures and other guidelines to contain the scourge.

It said: “The move is to safeguard the health and safety of all residents following the confirmation of a second case of COVID-19 in Edo State.”‎

‎The statement listed the basic precautionary measures and hygienic practices to include keeping safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings and close contact with sick persons, regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, adding that these must be duly adhered to in order for citizens to be safe and healthy.‎

It disclosed that the state government is working with the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) for mass production of hand sanitizers in drums that would be distributed to Local Government Areas (LGAs), palaces, markets and other government agencies for use in public places.‎

‎Besides, the statement said the state government is considering the bulk purchase of face masks and reselling them to members of the public, adding “this is so that churches and other bodies and groups that need to buy them will get them at a regulated price.

‎”We have observed partial compliance in some parts of the state to the government’s guidelines against the spread of coronavirus. Apart from the work-at-home order for civil servants, the state government had closed all schools and markets, excluding those trading on essential commodities; banned any gathering of persons above 20, and imposed stringent guidelines for transporters and hoteliers.‎

It therefore, tasked security agencies in the state to ensure strict compliance to the guidelines.‎