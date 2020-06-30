Tony Osauzo, Benin

Mobile screening team of the Edo State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response, yesterday, took to the streets in Benin City, over the state government’s failure to pay their two months allowances.

The protesters blocked the entrance leading to the premises of the State Health Management Board (HMB), thereby preventing movement in and out of the premises.

The screening team made up of medical doctors, health personnel, contact tracers, data collectors among others, were initiated to trace people who have had contacts with COVID-19 patients, to increase the testing capacity of the state and stem the spread of the pandemic.

‎Specifically, Governor Godwin Obaseki had set up the state COVID-19 Response team with the target to screen and test 500,000 and 15,000 persons, respectively.

‎But after working for two months, the response team said they received a WhatsApp message from the Incident Manager COVID-19 mobile screening exercise, Andrew Obi, disengaging them from their duties without due payment of their monthly allowances.

Speaking on behalf of the ad-hoc staff, Ojei Emmanuel, said they have been treated with lack of pity and compassion.

He said “he (Andrew Obi) sent us a message without showing his face and that is not a credible act by any person.

“I come from a distance, I pay N600 on a daily basis for transport fare, and I have been doing that for 61 days.

“We just came in today to find out that we have been relieved of the job and we have not been paid for two months. We have 26 groups containing about eight persons per group. There are group leaders in each group; there are doctors.

“Though it was 31 days, we still agree to be paid 90,000 from the outset not 93,000. So, why we are being owed, we don’t know, why we are being relieved of the job we still also do not know; all we want is for them to pay what is due to us”, Ojei said.

Also‎ speaking, another member of the group who simply gave his name as Philip, said, “Some of us have tested positive in the line of duty, they even gave us empty mifi and we use our money to buy data. They have been telling us to be patient but noting has been done about it.

“Many of us can not even hug our children at home. This is inhumane and should be addressed”.

‎The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, could not speak on the protest he said he was having a meeting with the deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu and the representative of the team before he can say anything.

‎At press time, he was yet to address the issue.