The Edo Social Investment Programme (SIP), said 30,000 more poor and vulnerable persons were being targeted to benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in the state.

The Focal Person, Edo SIP, Ms Osayuwamen Aladeselu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Aladeselu said that the beneficiaries would also be included in the state social register.

She said enumerators had been sent to register beneficiaries in the six local government areas of the state where the programme was being implemented.

“We have commenced enumeration of more persons to benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic poses socio-economic hardship in the country.

“We currently have about 12, 500 persons benefiting from the programme in the state and we hope to include 30,000 more persons to the programme,’ she said.

She said the beneficiaries were being selected according to World Bank specification of poor and vulnerable persons.

“After the enumeration process, the selected persons will be screened to know if they truly meet the criteria to benefit from the cash transfer programme,’’ she added. (NAN)