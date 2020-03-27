Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Government said that it would soon announce an economic stimulus package to cushion the economic effect of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the update of the state COVID Committee activities, said Governor Obaseki had given approval for the package but did not elaborate.

He also announced that Governor Obaseki has directed that patients at the 150-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City, now designated isolation centre, be evacuated to the Specialist Hospital in Benin City.

Shaibu said monitoring visit by the Committee to markets and motor parks ‎in the state capital revealed partial compliance with government’s directives to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said in some markets visited, those selling non-essential commodities did not close their shops as directed, while the stipulated social distancing was also not being observed, just as he said some commercial drivers did not comply with one passenger in front and two at the back seat for cars and one passenger in the front and two per row prescribed for buses.

Fielding questions from journalists, the deputy governor said Governor Obaseki was working from isolation, adding that some other top government officials were also in self-isolation.

Shaibu who confirmed that he sent his sample which came negative, said the state government was emphasising contact tracing which he said is key to stopping the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that the state government was planning to expand‎ the Stella Obasanjo Hospital to serve as isolation centre, holding centre as well as intensive care unit to handle severe cases of COVID-19.

Besides, he said another holding centre located in Ogbe Nursing Centre, GRA, Benin City, would be read‎y in the next few days.

Representatives of the World Health Organisation, WHO; National Council for Disease Control, NCDC; Civil Society, Dr. Wale Fameyyesin, Akinbiyi Olugbenga and Austin Osakue, respectively, commended the state government’s proactive approach to fighting the spread of coronavirus in the state.

They pleaded with the people of the state to support the government and obey all directives.