Mr Babatunde Abdulkareem, the Head of Political Science Department (HOD), Kwara State College of Education, Oro, has called for fumigation of schools in the country before re-opening, for safety purpose.

Abdulkareem, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said fumigation of schools was necessary in the fight against Coronavirus.

According to him, government at all levels should ensure that schools are fumigated before students are allowed back to school.

“Government must first keep the students’ environment safe by embarking on total fumigation before students resume.

“If they can fumigate major markets, then schools must also be considered for safety purpose.

“School is also a public place that deserves special attention, be it public or private schools. Government should enforce total fumigation.

“I don’t mean they should recall students back to school immediately after lockdown. But they should do the needful by fumigating the environment, be it tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools,” he said.

The HOD called on the public to cooperate with the government to end the pandemic.

“Let us obey the dos and don’ts of the government in order to win the war against COVID-19,” he said. (NAN)