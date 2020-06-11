In a bid to promote decentralized learning during the period of compulsory isolation, EduTech has successfully launched its new e-learning platform, VigiLearn 3.0, which will enable individuals to gain valuable knowledge through short courses as well as full degrees from reputable Nigerian universities.

This development is in line with EduTech’s commitment to providing access to quality education to the general public without any bias to gender, location, or socio-economic status as it has successfully facilitated nine fully accredited degree programmes on the VigiLearn platform.

According to a statement issued to the media by Olufemi Shonubi, General Manager, EduTech, “In recent years, the provision of e-learning solutions was necessitated by the growing gap between demand and access to education. Considering the current situation brought about by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic however, we are finding that e-learning solutions are needed now more than ever.”

Since its inception in 2012, EduTech has partnered with and deployed e-Learning solutions for a broad spectrum of entities ranging from universities to corporate institutions, with over 5,000 users. Current partners include Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo & the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos.

“With the launch of VigiLearn 3.0, EduTech is perfectly poised to provide access to quality education to all and sundry. Learners, whether at undergraduate, postgraduate or even professional levels will experience unparalleled ease as they have a unique opportunity to add value to themselves during this period of isolation and thereafter”, added Shonubi.

VigiLearn 3.0 is the latest instalment in a series of learning management platforms introduced by EduTech, and it boasts of an improved virtual classroom experience, improved user management capabilities, big data analytics and seamless social networking functions which all combine to provide a significantly improved user experience for platform administrators, tutors and learners.

The VigiLearn platform presently houses e-learning content for nine-degree programmes across Ahmadu Bello University & Obafemi Awolowo University which has given individuals the opportunity to gain undergraduate and postgraduate degrees without putting their lives on hold. All degree programmes enjoy National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation.

It will be recalled that EduTech recorded double milestones in December 2019 when the first set of students in the B.Sc Accounting programme in OAU graduated with three members of the class finishing with first-class degrees.