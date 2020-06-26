Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Eight staffers of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Head, Public Relations and Information of the FMC, Segun Orisajo, made this known in a statement he signed on Friday.

He said the affected staff consisted of medical doctors, nurses and an administrative staff of the Centre.

According to Orisajo, the staff were part of the team which had contact with a two and half years old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

He added that the COVID-19 positive status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team.

The hospital spokesperson, however, disclosed that “none of the staff had so far showed the symptoms of coronavirus”, adding “the Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, had asked the staff to proceed on self isolation and basic treatment be commenced for them”.

“The Medical Director wished and prayed for the quick recovery of the staff, even as he expressed confidence that they will soon return to their respective duty posts. He also reiterated his earlier assurances about the safety of the Centre, both for the workers and patients”. Orisajo stated.