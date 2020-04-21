Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Bolaji Okunola

Ekiti State Government has said a 29-year-old woman, tested positive for COVID-19, last Friday, is gradually stabilising and responding to treatment.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had, last Saturday, said the woman, who was an health officer in Lagos, sneaked into Ekiti, went into a coma after being operated upon at a private clinic during labour.

Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, said the patient is gradually coming out of a coma.

“The news of the third case was broken by Mr. Governor on Saturday. She went into a coma before being referred to a teaching hospital. I want to tell you that she is improving.

“As of now, she is stabilising and responding to treatment,” she said.

Yaya-Kolade said about 73 people that had contacts with the patient had been identified through aggressive contact-tracing.

Ondo index case tests negative

A military officer, who tested positive for coronavirus disease in Ondo State, has tested negative after series of medical treatments.

The military personnel was tested twice and the two tests confirmed that he was negative to COVID-19.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who announced this at a press conference in Akure, yesterday, said the proactive efforts of the state government led to the result.

He said the commissioner for Health and chairman Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, informed him that the first index case of coronavirus infection in the state has tested negative after treatment.

“What this means is that the first patient of the fatal infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country. He is a soldier who serve his father land and was diagnosed with the infection upon return to Nigeria from international assignment in India,” Akeredolu said.

Corps members

invent semi-automated hand-wash machine in Oyo

Three National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members in Oyo State have invented a semi-automated hand-wash machine, with soap dispenser and underground draining system to

prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The three inventors, are Afolabi Oladayo, Ogunmoye Itunuoluwa and Adeyanju Olamide.

The Coordinator, Grace Ogbuogede, who supervised them, inaugurated the project at the NYSC headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan, yesterday.

Ogbuogede said NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had sent the prototype of the machine to the state coordinators across the country, through a WhatsApp group, adding that the aim was to ensure the machine should be installed in all NYSC offices in the country.

“I want to commend our director general for his support. He communicated to the state coordinators through the WhatsApp group to think outside the box in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fortunately for us in Oyo State, these three corps members took it upon themselves and invented it. They started last week and they have completed it now.

“It is a semi-automated wash-hand machine. Our plan was to make it fully automated but we could not because of the lockdown. We could not get materials for the full automated and that was why we made it semi-automated,” she said.

Oladayo, who spoke on behalf of the trio, said the machine was invented primarily to ensure the containment of COVID-19 and explained how the machine would work.

“This machine is being operated with leg. We discovered that when you touched a surface of anything and someone else touched it again, you may contract the virus. But when you use your leg, you cannot use the leg to touch any of your sense organs,” he said.

Axiom-learn to find solution to

educational system

Axiom-learn, a platform established for finding solutions to problems of various sectors, will unfold an antidote to the damages coronavirus pandemic has caused in the educational system.

The event would be in the form of an online conference and scheduled to hold at 1am today with the theme: “Disruption and innovation reshaping education in Africa post-COVID-19.”

Leading the panel, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, would team up with the Founder and CEO of eLearning Africa, Rebecca Stromeyer and President, National Association of Graduates Teacher, Ghana, Angel Carbonu, to speak on a four-part series programme.

Project Manager, Amaka Amadi, told Daily Sun that Ani Eyo and Olubukola Adebonajo would be on ground to make sure all hands are on deck.

“With the emergence of the current pandemic ravaging the world, the various sectors of economic, all over the globe, have not been the same. Countries, all over the world, are struggling to institute measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“Axiom learning solution has put together a four part series online conference to distribute and innovate and reshape education in Africa which will focus on policy and leadership, technology, teaching and learning, and community engagement,” he said.