Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Remi Oguntuase (Rhemog), has, as a way of alleviating the suffering occasioned by COVID-19 in the state, distributed cash gifts to all the 13 wards in Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area, capital of the state.

Oguntuase distributed cash gifts to vulnerable persons across the 13 wards, mostly widows, aged and daily income earners He said : “The gesture is my way of supporting the Governor Fayemi-led government’s efforts since the lockdown started and identifying with the less privileged in the metropolis to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on them, as government alone cannot do it.”

According to him, one of the criteria employed for identification of the beneficiaries was a task given to the wards’ executives to identify the poorest of the poor persons in their various wards and those whose businesses, had suffered during lockdown.

Oguntuase said the cash gifts were directly channelled to the vulnerable residents, because the effects of the lockdown was directly being felt on them.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their joy, thanked their benefactor for the gesture extended to them, saying, the cash gifts would go a long way to help them restock food items in their homes during the lockdown.

He advised the residents on personal hygiene and further compliance with government directives on curtailment of COVID-19 as this will assist government to defeat the deadly virus in the state.