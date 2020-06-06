The sixth Ekiti House of Assembly says it will mark its one year of qualitative legislation in low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

It will be recalled that the current Ekiti Assembly was inaugurated on June 6, 2019 by the State’s Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Ayokunle, in the statement, expressed the members’ gratitude to God and the public for the confidence reposed in them.

She said that the achievements made within one year had been people oriented,.

She restated the commitment of the state’s lawmakers to delivering on the electoral promises they had made to their constituents.

According to her, in the past 365 days the assembly has made various resolutions and passed bills aimed at bringing about development and meaningful changes for the benefit of Ekiti people.

The house committee chairman said the past 360 days in office had been worthwhile and would remain indelible in the hearts of the lawmakers.

The statement highlighted that a Prayer Session of not more than the COVID-19 protocol specified number of people would be organised at the Speaker’s, Mr Funminiyi Afuye Lodge on Saturday, June 6.

The statement also said, a Special Plenary Session would hold on Monday, June 8 at the Assembly Chamber, Ado-Ekiti, while the Committee on Media and Public Affairs holds a news conference immediately after plenary.

She commended the Gov. Kayode Fayemi and members of his executive team for the support accorded the assembly.

She promised that the lawmakers would not disappoint their constituencies. (NAN)