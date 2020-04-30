Ekiti House of Assembly is to resume legislative activities on Monday, May 4, after weeks of indefinite suspension as result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The resumption date is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ayokunle confirmed that a good part of the Assembly’s meetings and activities would be through virtual conferencing.

“Ekiti Assembly has decided to resume Plenary on Monday, May 4, after weeks of suspension due to lockdown to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The resumption is without prejudice to all the established protocols of prevention of the Virus.

” However, a good part of our meeting will be through virtual conferencing,” the statement said.

The statement also said that the resumption is in line with the state government’s directive for public servants on grade level 13 above and those rendering essential services in the state to resume on May 4.

Ayokunle stressed that the resumption would afford the lawmakers opportunity to attend to all critical legislative assignments that need attention and to complement government’s effort at keeping the state safe.

She reiterated the Assembly’s commitment towards ensuring that the campaign of staying safe is adhered to in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)