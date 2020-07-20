Priscilla Ediare, Ado-EKiti

Ekiti Government has expressed deep concern about the lack of compliance with COVID-19 regulations in the state. It also condemned the wrong impression that COVID-19 is not real.

Speaking during a press conference at the Ministry of Justice, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, said Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed that as from today, there would be full enforcement of COVID-19 regulations. Some of the precautionary regulations include the compulsory wearing of face masks at public places and observance of social distancing.

He said mobile courts have been established to try offenders and impose adequate sanctions which include but not limited to fines and community service.

The attorney general further explained that commercial motorcyclists as well as road transport workers, whose passengers refuse or neglect to wear face masks, would be held liable.

According to him, the ministry of justice has issued a regulation directing security agents to respect the rights of the populace while discharging their duties.

In another development, the attorney general said ministry of justice has published details of another sexual offender.

According to him, the offender Bayo Akintewe, was a 66-year-old man who defiled a 16-year-old girl, noting that, it is the policy of Ekiti State government that sexual offenders will not benefit from the prerogative of mercy.

He reiterated the commitment of the justice ministry to make sure there is access to justice for victims of sexual violence as soon as possible.