Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Government of Ekiti State confirmed on Saturday an additional four new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The news of the new cases was received by the state government from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases are primary contacts of the 4th recorded case, a male doctor, age 45, who carried out a surgery on the recently deceased third positive case during childbirth.

The newly confirmed cases are currently stable and asymptomatic and they have been transferred to the state’s isolation centre, Ado Ekiti, the state capital, while the contact tracing team have commenced the process of contact identification and tracing of their immediate contacts for isolation.

This brings the total of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 8 – with five active, two discharged, and one death