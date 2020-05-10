Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Government of Ekiti State has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the State. The results came in on Saturday night.

According to the State’s COVID-19 update, in a tweet on Sunday: ” As at 9:00 am today, May 10, there are ten (10) active cases of COVID-19 in Ekiti State.

“It further revealed that two more have been discharged.

“This brings the total confirmed cases in the state to fifteen (15), of which (10) are active, four (4) discharged and one (1) death,” the statement explained.

