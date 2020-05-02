Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government can confirm that three of the samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited laboratory for testing have returned positive results of the COVID-19 virus infection.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, she disclosed that the new cases were in connection with the third case, the late 29-year- old mother.

The statement read : ” The samples were from three of the primary contacts of our third case, the late 29-year-old mother who died of complications from childbirth on April 22, 2020.”

The statement further revealed the sexes and age range of the new cases.

“The new positive cases are all females with ages ranging from 26-50 years who had been in self isolation for 14 days now. This brings the total confirmed cases in Ekiti State to eleven (11), of which eight (8) are active, two (2) discharged and one (1) death,” the statement added.