Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado-Ekiti has found four persons guilty of defying the inter-state lockdown and subsequently convicted them.

The four persons, including Afolabi Shuaib, Daramola Sulaimon, Ibe Gregory and Adeniyi Idowu, were arrested while attempting to sneak into the state from Lagos, at Igbara Odo Ekiti, a border town in the state.

The court presided over by Abdulhamid Lawal, convicted and imposed a fine of N30,000 on Shuaib, the driver of the truck which conveyed them from Lagos.

The three passengers, who hid inside the truck, were also convicted and bagged a fine of N10,000 each for violating government’s order on restriction of movement across borders.

Igbara Odo, the town where they were arrested, is located in Ekiti South West Local Government Area and shares boundary with Ondo State and is also not far from Osun State.