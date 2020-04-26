Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi has extended the distribution of food items to residents of farmsteads in Ado Ekiti to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The benefiting farmsteads reached with the palliatives by the Deputy Governor include Ika, Oke Aso, Adugboku, Aba Alhaji and Aba Alake.

The deputy governor said the Kayode Fayemi administration would always give all residents of the state whether living in urban or rural areas a sense of belonging by making life easier for them.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that the residents of the farmsteads were excited that they were remembered in the distribution of the palliatives.

Apart from the natives, the deputy governor also ensured that non-indigenes like Tivs and Ebiras who were farmers in the settlements benefited from the largesse.

They described the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi as compassionate and having the interest of the people in the grassroots at heart.

Egbeyemi said the governor and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, are passionate about the welfare of the people during the lockdown and would not fold their arms and allow hunger to ravage the state.

The deputy governor, who said the distribution of food items was not based on party affiliation, ethnic sentiments and other considerations, noted that government would not shirk in its responsibilities to take care of everybody residing in Ekiti.

He said the government was determined to ensure that relief items get to as many people as possible, particularly those residing in remote areas.

Egbeyemi explained that the government recognised the fact that the lockdown would create inconveniences for the people, which has prompted the provision of food and other items.

He assured those living in other farm settlements and other parts of the state yet to benefit from the relief to be patient as it would get to their turn very soon.

He urged the people on the farmsteads to engage more in agriculture to boost food security and tackle hunger.

Egbeyemi also urged them to abide by all advisories of the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 like regular hand washing, physical and social distancing, avoiding handshakes, among other recommendations.

Community leaders in the farmsteads appreciated the gesture of the state government which they said had given them a sense of belonging.

They pledged to reciprocate by performing their civic duties and also promised to comply with government directives on measures to combat the spread of the virus.