Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has prayed for a quick recovery for the Governor, Kayode Fayemi from COVID-19 infection.

Egbeyemi in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, urged the Governor to stay strong as the thoughts and prayers of the entire people of the state and other Nigerians are with him.

The Deputy Governor expressed delight that his boss is doing well in isolation and responding well to treatment and will soon return to his desk.

He also saluted the courage exhibited by the Governor in sending a message of assurance to the people of the state from isolation which has gone a long way in dousing the anxiety caused by the news of the infection.

Egbeyemi said the volume of best wishes, get-well messages and solidarity received by the Governor from within and outside the country showed that he is well loved and cherished for the good works he is doing in Ekiti and Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor further enjoined the people of the state not to relent in praying for the Governor and others who are being treated for COVID-19.

Egbeyemi equally seized the opportunity to call on the people of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols as outlined by health authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

While stressing that COVID-19 was real, the Deputy Governor counselled the people of the state to always wear their face masks in public, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands with soap under running water regularly.

He advised anybody that is showing COVID-19 related symptoms to go for a test and isolate from family and friends.