Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi has distributed food items to vulnerable people in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Deputy Governor said the gesture is a means of identifying with the less privileged and giving them succour during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown of the state.

According to a statement by the deputy governor’s media aide, Odunayo Ogunmola, the food distribution train moved around the city to distribute the palliatives to the targeted beneficiary indigent people.

The exercise, which started on Friday, continued into Saturday in a bid to ensure that more indigent people benefit from the food relief.

Many of the beneficiaries hailed Egbeyemi for remembering them, saying the palliatives would give them relief during the shutdown.

They prayed that the deputy governor is granted a long life, good health and wisdom to perform his duties as the number two citizen in the state.

Egbeyemi said the gesture was his own contribution to the less privileged, many of whom have not been able to eke out a living for themselves since the lockdown started.

The gesture, he said, was also carried out to complement what the Federal Government and Ekiti State Government have done to ease the hardship on the masses during the lockdown.

He reiterated his call on the people of Ekiti State to support Governor Kayode Fayemi to defeat COVID-19 and achieve his administration’s goals in the health sector.

Egbeyemi said the lockdown and restriction of movement ordered by the Fayemi administration were necessary to save the lives, urging them to bear with the government while the shutdown lasts.

The deputy governor also advised residents to abide by all the directives of the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

He reminded them of the importance and necessity of regular hand washing under running water, use of hand sanitisers, avoiding handshakes and crowded places.